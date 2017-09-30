Andhra to name PDS outlets village malls, bring in private sector

Andhra Pradesh chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: PTI) Andhra Pradesh chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: PTI)

The Chandrababu Naidu government in Andhra Pradesh wants to rename public distribution system outlets village malls and bring in private sector groups to run them.

The proposed move has come under criticism, with the CPI(M) saying that it would help corporates while using public money and deprive the poor of food security.

State Civil Supplies Minister P Pulla Rao said the ration shops would be renamed so that more products can be sold there at 20 per cent lesser price than the open market. He said this was only a proposal and Reliance, Walmart and the Future Group have shown interest in supplying stocks.

CPI(M) state secretary P Madhu, however, said: “Renaming the ration shops as village malls is part of a plan to hand over the PDS outlets to corporate firms. Handing over ration shops to corporates is nothing but depriving food security to the poor. The Andhra government is using public money to help the corporate sector. It is trying to escape its responsibility of implementing the PDS by handing over ration shops to Reliance and the Future Group.’’

The move would destroy the PDS system, he said.

He said the government wants to hand over the mid-day meal scheme to the Akshaya Patra Foundation and angawadi centres to Narayana Group of Educational Institutions that is owned by P Narayana, the TDP Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

As an experiment, the Civil Supplies Department has asked the Reliance Group to set up village malls in four places in Vijayawada and Guntur to check if people are receptive to the idea.

Almost all the PDS shops have electronic point of sale systems to distribute rice and other commodities. The same would be implemented in the village malls.

Last November, Future Retail had acquired the Chandrababu Naidu-owned Heritage Foods’s retail, agriculture and bakery businesses in an all-stock deal. Heritage Foods got 3.65 per cent stake in Future Retail worth of Rs 295 crore.

