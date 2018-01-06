Andhra: Suspecting affair, father beats daughter to death

Suspecting that she was having an affair, he beat her while asking who the caller was and although she kept pleading that she dint know anything about. Suspecting that she was having an affair, he beat her while asking who the caller was and although she kept pleading that she dint know anything about.

Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested an autorickshaw driver who beat his 15-year-old daughter to death on suspicion that the blank calls on his mobile phone were meant for her. A Venkat Ramana confessed to police that he hit his daughter Krishnaveni, a class 10 student, on the head after which she collapsed and died.

He said he was receiving some blank calls on his mobile phone and one caller actually asked to speak to Krishnaveni. Suspecting that she was having an affair, he beat her while asking who the caller was and although she kept pleading that she dint know anything about.

“He and his wife told relatives and neighbours that she died of illness but we received a tip-off when they are trying to cremate the body clandestinely. When questioned, he confessed,’’ an official of the Nunna Rural Police Station said. After taking custody of the body, cops sent it for postmortem and registered a case against the father.

