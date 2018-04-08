Andhra Pradesh special status: TDP MPs detained for protesting outside PM’s residence

TDP MPs protest over the demand of special category status for Andhra Pradesh at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI) TDP MPs protest over the demand of special category status for Andhra Pradesh at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

Several MPs belonging to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were detained for staging a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on Sunday. The MPs were protesting over the demand of special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

The decision to protest was taken after the party MPs held a meeting at Rajya Sabha member and former union minister Y S Chowdary’s residence in the morning to decide future course of action. However, all the leaders were detained on the way to PM’s residence by the Delhi Police and CRPF.

“The prime minister is the person to take decisions on special category status. He has to fulfil his promises and that is why we want to raise our demands with him,” MP Jaydev Galla said.

In the last one week, dramatic scenes were witnessed in Parliament with sessions getting adjourned over disruptions from the Opposition, including TDP legislators. The TDP and the BJP have locked horns over the central assistance ever since the Union Budget was presented in February. The party also withdrew its ministers in the union cabinet and walked out of the NDA after the BJP-led Centre denied the status to the state.

On Friday, party MPs staged a protest in Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s chambers but were removed by security marshalls later in the evening. Five MPs of YSR Congress, who is also supporting the cause, announced their resignation from the Lower House on Friday to protest against the NDA government’s ‘failure’ in the case.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu had earlier also directed his MPs to approach President Ram Nath Kovind regarding the Centre’s refusal to grant the state special status.

Meanwhile, members of YSR Congress Party continue indefinite hunger strike at Andhra Pradesh Bhawan over demand of special category status for Andhra.

