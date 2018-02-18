Andhra Pradesh: Went to Delhi 29 times, returned empty-handed, says N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that although he had gone to New Delhi 29 times in the last three years to meet central ministers to request for funds and fulfill the promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, he had returned empty-handed. Criticising the BJP with which the Telugu Desam Party has an alliance in AP, Naidu said his last hope was the Union Budget. “Even in that they ignored AP. It is gross injustice to our state,’’ he said while inaugurating development works in Guntur.

“After realising this people may take harsh decisions,’’ Naidu said, hinting that the BJP may lose support in AP, and the TDP may also quit the alliance. “AP did not get justice in the budget 2018-19. We aligned with the BJP hoping to get justice for the state after the bifurcation. I personally went to Delhi 29 times and met everyone several times but justice has not been done. I request the Central Government led by PM Narendra Modi to listen to the five crore people of AP and do the needful.” ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App