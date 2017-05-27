Andhra Pradesh urges Centre to extend dispute-related section of 2014 Act

State Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar requested the Centre to extend the operation of the provisions of section 108 of the AP Reorganisation Act, till next year. State Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar requested the Centre to extend the operation of the provisions of section 108 of the AP Reorganisation Act, till next year.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday formally requested the Centre to extend the operation of the provisions of section 108 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 till June 1, 2019, as the existing provisions would cease to be operational by the first day of the next month.

State Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar wrote a letter to this effect to Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi.

The section 108 enables referring any particular issue of dispute between the two states (AP and Telangana) to the President of India.

The section 108 says, “If any difficulty arises in giving effect to the provisions of this Act, the President may, by order do anything not inconsistent with such provisions which appears to him to be necessary or expedient for the purpose of removing the difficulty: Provided that no such order shall be made after the expiry of a period of three years from the appointed day.”

The state chief secretary in his letter said, “After the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states, the President has invoked Section 108 on three occasions to remove the difficulties.”

“You are also aware that a number of issues are still to be implemented/resolved under the AP Reorganisation Act,” it said.

“These issues relate to irrigation sector, employees service matters, apportionment of assets and liabilities in public undertakings, increase in number of seats in the state Assembly, etc.

“Since the power of the President to remove the difficulties during the implementation of the Act would come to an end on June 1, 2017, and in the circumstances stated above, it is requested to extend the operation of provisions of Section 108 for a further two years,” the letter said.

