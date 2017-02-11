Andhra Pradesh, UN Women ink pact to foster ‘gender-responsive governance’

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Legislative Council Chairman A Chakrapani, Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao and others were present. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Legislative Council Chairman A Chakrapani, Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao and others were present.

Andhra Pradesh today signed a memorandum of understanding with UN Women to foster a “gender-responsive governance” and enhance the state government’s capacity to accelerate efforts towards advancing gender equality and empowerment of women. UN Women, India, deputy representative ASA Trokelsson and AP Special Chief Secretary (Finance) Ajeya Kallam signed the MoU during the plenary session on the second day of the National Women’s Parliament at Pavitra Sangamam. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Legislative Council Chairman A Chakrapani, Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao and others were present.

UN Women, as per the MoU, is expected to provide technical support to the state government to strengthen its efforts on gender-responsive planning and budgeting across sectors, eliminating violence and discrimination against women and ensure a gender-responsive governance.

Both UN Women and AP government have agreed to work together for ending violence and discrimination against girls and women, promoting decent work and livelihood opportunities and equal access to resources, strengthening institutional capacities for gender-responsive governance at the local level.

“In the long term, the collaboration will establish an enabling and conducive policy environment for improved status of women and girls in the state while building on the government’s capacity to deliver on India’s commitment to the Convention on elimination of all forms of discrimination against women, the Beijing Platform for Action and the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development,” the MoU said.