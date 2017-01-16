Andhra Pradesh: Two youngsters killed in road accident

Two youngsters died and one of them suffered injuries in a road accident when a car in they were travelling overturned while saving a stray dog from being crushed under the wheels near Ummalada under Anakapalle police station limits on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as N Monish Surya Kumar (13), a class-VIII student and resident of Gopalapatnam area and P Durga Lokesh (18), a resident of Anakapalle, police said. B Sai Charan (19), who was injured in the accident has been admitted to hospital and is said to be stable, police said.

Sub-Inspector (Traffic) H Malleswara Rao said Sai Charan and Monish Surya Kumar are from the same family, while Durga Lokesh is a friend of Sai Charan. The trio had gone to outskirts of Anakapalle town in a car and while returning home, Sai Charan, who was driving the vehicle, lost control in a bid to avert hitting a dog.

Due to sudden braking, the vehicle has turned turtle and Lokesh and Surya Kumar died on the spot of severe head injuries, police said. The cops are verifying whether Sai Charan has driving license or not.