Andhra Pradesh to build flats for judges, MLAs at Amravati, to introduce subjects on cyber security

The Andhra Pradesh Government will build swanky apartments for judges, MLAs, MLCs and government employees at Amaravati, which can be purchased if they wish. The Government is planning to build close to 10,000 flats of which the construction of 9,061 has been approved today. The Amaravati Development Corporation will build the flats in 139 acres in the capital region. The size of the flats range from 2,900 sq feet to 900 sq feet. The bigger 3 BHK flats would be allotted Judges, MLAs and MLCs while smaller flats may be allotted to Class IV employees.

The AP Cabinet also approved the Andhra Pradesh cyber security policy, 2017. It was also decided to introduce courses on cyber security, Internet Of Things, Machine learning, and Fintech in colleges from the next academic year. The Cabinet also approved to consider 2017-18 as e-Pragati year.

AP Capital Region Development Authority officials said that they plan to construct flats in five categories in two G plus 8 towers in Amaravati region. Judges, MLAs, MLCs and IAS officials will come under first category, gazetted officers will come under second and third category, non gazetted officials in fourth category and Class IV employees in fifth category.

“The plan has been approved and Chief Minister has directed the officials to identify a suitable place and construct high quality buildings. He said the flats should be affordable to employees taking loans so that they clear the loan in easy installments,’’ an official said.

Reviewing the progress of capital development with CRDA officials, the Chief minister said the housing complex should be useful for the employees who were shifted to Amaravati and those who are going to shift their families to Amaravati in future. The officials said the Amaravati Development corporation will take up laying of 7 roads in the core capital region which will connect the residential townships with the government complex and business district.

The Cabinet today approved the setting up of a Centre for economic and social studies in Vijayawada for research studies for ST students. The Cabinet also decided to send approval letters Amity, Vellore Institute of Technology, Centurian and SRM universities to set up their institutions in Amaravati. It was also decided to allot 172.84 acres to Patanjali Ayurved Limited in Chinnaraopalli village of Vizianagaram district. The company will provide direct employment to 6000 people and indirect employment to 40000 people.