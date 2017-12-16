Top news
  • Andhra Pradesh to be positioned as education hub: Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu said the government has established 1,500 call centres to get quick information on welfare schemes being implemented in the state.

Andhra Pradesh CM, Chandrababu Naidu.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Saturday said his government wants to develop the state as an education and knowledge hub and is utilising infotech in a big way to achieve this goal. Speaking at an event here, he emphasised the importance of education.

“Education is very essential. Without education, man cannot develop. So I appeal to parents to give good education to their children instead of giving property.

“Once a child gets educated, he can earn crores of rupees. Education is key to human development,” he said.

The chief minister was addressing a three-day conference, `Transforming Education Conference for Humanity (TECH) 2017′, here.

The Andhra Pradesh government has been utilising informational technology in a big way to usher in large-scale changes in the management of administration, Naidu said. The government’s aim is to position Andhra Pradesh as a hub of education and knowledge, he added.

“My aim is to place Andhra Pradesh among the best three states in the country by 2022 and No. 1 in utilisation of IT.”

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Human Resources Development Satyapal Singh underlined the need for modern education, an area in which India lags behind. He ruled that 19 million children in the age group of under-8 don’t have access to education. Singh said the Union government will consider the request of the Andhra Pradesh government to establish a Centre of Excellence in Visakhapatnam.

