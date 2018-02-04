Andhra Pradesh: Tirupati girl ‘consumes poison’, dies 

Lanka Bhargavi reportedly consumed rat poison on January 31 night after her alcoholic father came home and beat her mother. (Image for representational purpose) Lanka Bhargavi reportedly consumed rat poison on January 31 night after her alcoholic father came home and beat her mother. (Image for representational purpose)

A 15-year-old girl in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, who had participated in anti-liquor campaign, died Friday evening after reportedly attempting to commit suicide on January 31 over her father’s alcoholism.

Lanka Bhargavi reportedly consumed rat poison on January 31 night after her alcoholic father came home and beat her mother.

Bharghavi was a Class 10 student and resident of Kulipatla on the outskirts of Tirupati. Sub-Inspector of M R Palli Police Station BVR Raju said that she was associated with All India Democratic Women’s Association and participated in street plays to spread awareness about alcoholism.

“In her statement to police, she said she pleaded with her father Lanka Srinivas almost daily to give up drinking as he was prone to violence at home. On January 31 night, Srinivas, a tailor and freelance photographer, came home drunk and started beating his wife and abused Bhargavi,” SI BVR Raju said.

“She asked him to promise not to drink again, but he would not listen. She then swallowed rat poison. The girl complained of stomach ache at school the next day and was rushed to Ruia hospital, from where she was referred to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences. She was doing fine till Thursday but suddenly succumbed Friday. She said in her statement that she wished her father would mend his alcoholic ways,” he added.

