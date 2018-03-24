Amit Shah writes to Naidu: TDP’s decision to quit NDA over Andhra special status ‘unfortunate, unilateral’

BJP President Amit Shah said the mandate earned by BJP and TDP is being squandered for political reasons. BJP President Amit Shah said the mandate earned by BJP and TDP is being squandered for political reasons.

In a letter to Telugu Desam Party leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, BJP president Amit Shah said the party’s decision to quit the NDA is “both unfortunate as well as unilateral.” He added that Naidu’s assertion that the BJP is insensitive to the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh is “untrue and baseless.”

“(TDP) decision is both unfortunate as well as unilateral. It is a decision; I am afraid, will be construed as being guided wholly and solely by political considerations instead of development concerns,” Shah wrote in the eight-page letter. The BJP chief also said that the party believed in the ‘development for all’ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi “left no stone unturned” in ensuring the state’s growth.

Criticising Congress for ‘mismanaging’ the bifurcation of the state and their “apathy to Telugu community”, Shah wrote that his party led the voice for the welfare of Telugu people in both states. On the issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh, he said it was “regrettable” that some political parties are whipping up public sentiments rather than encouraging informed debate.

“Andhra Pradesh is the only state to receive the award of revenue deficit grants for all the five years besides the north-eastern and hilly states. Does that not show that the Central Government has been sensitive to the needs of Andhra Pradesh?” he wrote.

“The commitment of BJP for the cause of development and justice to Andhra Prades, in particular, is simply unquestionable. But unfortunately, the mandate earned together by both the parties is allowed to be squandered for political reasons,” Shah said.

“Your assertions that the BJP is not sensitive to the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh and has not implemented the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and assurances given by the then Prime Minister in the Rajya Sabha is untrue and baseless,” Shah said. Listing facts on how the Centre has fulfilled its statutory obligations under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, Shah added, “A perusal of these would reaffirm what you already know and perhaps won’t admit — that the Central Government has fulfilled its obligations and that the BJP is a genuine friend and true well-wisher of the people of Andhra Pradesh.”

Earlier this week, TDP chief said he wanted to understand what could be BJP’s strategy behind this stubborn stance, PTI reported. “We pulled out two ministers from the Union cabinet and then quit the NDA. We also moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government. Yet, the Centre remains unmoved. What could be its strategy behind this stubborn stance,” he said during a teleconference with the party workers.

