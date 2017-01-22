Andhra Pradesh: 12 dead as seven coaches, engine of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derail near Vizianagaram

The train derailed near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. (Source: Google Maps) The train derailed near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. (Source: Google Maps)

Twelve people were killed as seven coaches and the engine of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday night. The incident took place around 11 PM when the train was going to Bhubaneswar.

“Seven coaches and the engine of the 18448 Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed near Kuneru station. Besides the engine, the luggage van, two general coaches, two sleeper coaches, one AC three tier coach and an AC two tier coach derailed,” Chief PRO of East Cost Railway J P Mishra said.

“According to doctors at the site, twelve people have died in the incident,” he said.

“Four accident relief vans have been sent to the accident site. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained,” the official said.

However, Rayagada Sub-collector Muralidhar Swain claimed, “Around 100 people are feared injured. The casualty may go up as many people are trapped.”

“Total 4 accident relief vans rushed from different places. Priority is treatment,shifting of injured passengers to nearest hospital. @sureshpprabhu personally monitoring situation,directed senior officials to reach site immediately, ensure prompt rescue and relief ops,” the railway ministry said in a series of tweets.

“Helpline nos at Rayagada:BSNL LAND LINE NO. 06856-223400, 06856-223500 BSNL MOBILES 09439741181, 09439741071, AIRTEL 07681878777. Help line nos at Vizianagaram , RLY NO. 83331, 83332, 83333, 83334 BSNL LAND LINE: 08922-221202, 08922-221206,” it tweeted.