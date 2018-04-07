Andhra Pradesh: Red Sanders protection plan in disarray reveals forest meeting

Forest officials have identified routes that are considered safe by red sanders woodcutters to enter and exit the forests Forest officials have identified routes that are considered safe by red sanders woodcutters to enter and exit the forests

On Thursday night, members of the Andhra Pradesh Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) chanced upon a smuggler and six woodcutters while they were preparing to cut the trees in Narasingapuram forest near Tirupati. The task force team of four was totally unprepared to confront the woodcutting gang, and as they came under attack from the woodcutters who hurled stones and axes at them, had to beat a hasty retreat. The cops regrouped with reinforcements arriving, gave chase to the gang and apprehended the smuggler, G Andy from Salem district of Tamil Nadu.

As red sanders smugglers continue to fox and frustrate forest and police officials tasked with protecting the fast-disappearing endemic red sandalwood forests, glaring lapses in the protection and conservation plan have been revealed during a meeting of top forest officials recently. While AP Government says that protecting the red sanders forests is top priority, some of the forest check posts do not even have wireless sets or CCTVs for proper coordination and monitoring of the forest entry points. The minutes of the top-level meeting attended by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests P Mallikarjuna Rao and IG of AP Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force Dr M Kantha Rao show that the red sanders protection plan is in total disarray, there is lack of coordination among officials and the will to protect and conserve at the ground level. “It is noticed with great displeasure that the CCTV cameras established with huge investment are not functioning for the past one year. Circle Heads and Divisional Forest Officers concerned are responsible for this,’’ the minutes of the meeting states.

Although, forest officials have identified routes that are considered safe by red sanders woodcutters to enter and exit the forests, base camps manned by joint teams of forest and police have not yet been established there. The proposal to shift base camps functioning elsewhere to the vulnerable forest entry points has remained on paper since last four years. The performance of strike forces—teams of personnel drawn from AP Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF), and Forest Department—has also come under scrutiny. “There is no coordination among the officials and there is lack of any targeted action to prevent cutting of red sanders trees. Everything is random right now,’’ an official said. Joint meetings between RSASTF and Forest officials should be conducted regularly for exchange and sharing of information and planning protection strategies accordingly. It was decided to conduct meeting on the first Saturday of every month.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests P Mallikarjuna Rao said that “organized activity’’ is needed to prevent red sanders cutting and smuggling. “We are doing our best but there are some hurdles which we are trying to overcome,’’ Rao said. AP Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force IG Dr M Kanta Rao said that the increased number of seizures indicates that the system is working. “We have tightened our grip over the forests of Tirupati, and Chittoor district area preventing large scale felling and smuggling,’’ said IG Rao.

The top officials at the meeting noted that rather than making more efforts to prevent cutting of red sandalwood trees, forest and task force officials were more involved in checking of vehicles and seizing logs. “It is noticed that the performance of strike force parties is not satisfactory. Action should be taken to closely monitor and review the performance of strike force parties daily. A detailed review on functioning of each of the strike force parties should be taken up immediately by circle heads and appropriate measures,’’ the minutes of the high level meeting noted.

“The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Flying Squads should prioritise on Red Sanders protection activities. Flying Squad should focus on mapping of vulnerable areas and establishing permanent information network on regular basis. The squads should take up forest intelligence and vigilance work such as tracking the movement of wood cutters, smuggling routes and passing of information to the local staff and Task Force,’’ it said.

Sources said that although there was strong evidence indicating that smugglers were using Chittoor (West) and Ananthapur divisions to transport red sanders logs, there were no check posts there.

Another proposal to make local tribes and communities stakeholders in conservation red sanders plan by hiring them as protection watchers in the forest base camps has also not materialized.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests P Mallikarjuna Rao directed that wireless facility should be made available at all the check posts and DFOs should monitor the functioning of check posts regularly through wireless. Officials said that personnel manning the posts without wireless sets depend on cell phones but often remain incommunicado due to lack of mobile connectivity. IG of RSASTF Dr M Kanta Rao suggested that keep surveillance should be stepped up using drones at identified entry points and appropriate locations.

Meanwhile, The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force is roping in film starts to make appeals to protest red sanders trees in the forests. On March 25, actor Suman T visited the office of the Task Force at Tirupati. While appealing to people to help in the conservation of forests, Suman urged governments of AP and Tamil Nadu to create awareness among some tribes who are traditionally involved in cutting of red sanders trees and provide them an alternative source of livelihood.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd