Andhra Pradesh: Narrow escape for 80 passengers after boat catches fire near Papi Hills

At least 80 passengers had a narrow escape in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district when a boat in which they were travelling in caught fire. The driver of boat managed to steer close to the bank and all the passengers jumped to safety. The double-decker boat, belonging to Royal Godavari tours, was ferrying the passengers to the scenic Papikondalu Hills. The fire was likely caused by a short circuit. There was a stampede-like situation in the boat as people started running towards the exit. One passenger said they all were likely to be alive. Thousands of people arrive every day at Rajahmundry to take boat tours to the scenic Papi Hills, which is an eight-hour round trip.

