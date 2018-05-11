Follow Us:
Friday, May 11, 2018
  Andhra Pradesh: Narrow escape for 80 passengers after boat catches fire near Papi Hills

Andhra Pradesh: Narrow escape for 80 passengers after boat catches fire near Papi Hills

The driver of boat managed to steer close to the bank and all the passengers jumped to safety.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad | Published: May 11, 2018 12:17:30 pm
Thousands of people arrive every day at Rajahmundry to take boat tours to the scenic Papi Hills, which is an eight-hour round trip. (file photo)
At least 80 passengers had a narrow escape in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district when a boat in which they were travelling in caught fire. The driver of boat managed to steer close to the bank and all the passengers jumped to safety. The double-decker boat, belonging to Royal Godavari tours, was ferrying the passengers to the scenic Papikondalu Hills. The fire was likely caused by a short circuit. There was a stampede-like situation in the boat as people started running towards the exit. One passenger said they all were likely to be alive. Thousands of people arrive every day at Rajahmundry to take boat tours to the scenic Papi Hills, which is an eight-hour round trip.

