Andhra Pradesh: MBA student knifed by spurned man

A crane operator allegedly attacked an MBA student with a knife after she refused to accept his love proposal on Tuesday, police said. The man, identified as Prasad, attacked the girl with a knife in her neck, police said, adding that he also tried to knife three men who came to the rescue of the girl. The girl and the three others were discharged after they were administered first aid at the government hospital, a police official said.

In her complaint, the girl said that Prasad was harassing her since last few days.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App