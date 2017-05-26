Andhra Pradesh: Man stabbed to death outside court over sister’s affair, two held

Police said Maruthi’s sister, an anganwadi teacher, was in a relationship with his friend Chandrasekhar Reddy, who owns a transport business. (Representational photo) Police said Maruthi’s sister, an anganwadi teacher, was in a relationship with his friend Chandrasekhar Reddy, who owns a transport business. (Representational photo)

A 36-year-old man was stabbed to death on Thursday outside a court and in front of hundreds of people over an extramarital affair in Prodduturu town of Andhra Pradesh’s YSR Kadapa district.

According to police, Raghunath Reddy, Srinivas Reddy and G Ravi allegedly attacked Maruthi Prasad Reddy with sickles and daggers outside the district court. While Ravi escaped, Raghunath and Srinivas were arrested.

Police said Maruthi’s sister, an anganwadi teacher, was in a relationship with his friend Chandrasekhar Reddy, who owns a transport business. Chandrasekhar is married and is father to two children. His wife had reportedly told Prasad’s sister to stay away from him.

Police said Maruthi backed the extramarital relationship because Chandrasekhar funded his luxurious lifestyle and foreign trips.

In 2014, Maruthi allegedly threatened Chandrasekhar’s wife with violence if she objected to the relationship. Based on her complaint, police had then lodged a case against Maruthi at Produttur Rural Police Station.

The accused Raghuram, a brother of Chandrasekhar’s wife, and his friends Srinivas and Ravi, had reportedly asked Maruthi to tell his sister to end the affair. But he threatened them, said police.

Deputy SP B Bhaktavachalam said that in April, they received information that the trio were planning to kill Maruthi. “We arrested them and they confessed that they planned to kill Maruthi. They said killing him would force his sister to end the affair and save the marriage of Raghuram’s sister. They were in jail for 31 days and were released on bail on May 19.”

“After their release, we summoned them and warned them against taking any drastic step. On Thursday, Maruthi had come to the court for a hearing in the 2014 case. The trio attacked him in the middle of the road. Maruthi was stabbed at least 20 times and died on the spot. Ravi escaped, while the other two were arrested,’’ he said.

