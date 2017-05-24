Andhra Pradesh man dies in acid attack by ex-lover

A newly-married man died in an acid attack by a girl, with whom he had an alleged affair before the marriage, in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, police said.

The shocking incident took place in Venigandla village of Guntur district on Tuesday but came to light on Wednesday. Sheikh Mohammed Ilyas (24), who suffered serious injuries in the attack, succumbed at the Government Hospital, Guntur.

Ilyas had an alleged affair with one Hema Bindu but he married another girl two days ago in his Pamulapaduku village in the same district. On Tuesday, Hema with the help of a friend Qasim called Ilyas to a house to collect her photographs. As he reached the house, she threw acid on his face and escaped.

Ilyas was shifted to a hospital in Guntur, where he succumbed Tuesday evening. Police said they were making efforts to nab the girl and her friend who helped her in the attack.

