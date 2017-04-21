Andhra Pradesh: Man arrested for criticising Chandrababu Naidu, his son in Facebook post

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo)

Tulluru police in Guntur on Friday arrested a person for allegedly criticising Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh in a Facebook post, according to the news agency ANI. Lokesh is the Cabinet Minister for Information Technology, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development in Andhra Pradesh. He was nominated as MLC in the MLA quota.

According to a Telangana Today report, the administrator of a Facebook page, identified as I Ravi Kumar, posted an “insulting and derogatory post” on the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council. The report also said that Guntur Rural SP K Narayan Naik confirmed that two days ago, the Andhra Pradesh Legisalture secretary, K Satyanarayana Rao, had lodged a complaint with the police in this regard and a case was registered against Ravi under provisions of the the IT Act and IPC.

In another development, this time in Uttar Pradesh, the Varanasi district administration has issued a directive to groups on social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook, warning them against propagating “unauthentic information and news”. The order has directed group admins to watch out for unconfirmed information which could result in disturbances and also remove members who post such messages immediately.

