Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council: TDP wins all nine seats

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Monday won all three seats in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council held on March 17. With the ruling party winning six other seats uncontested, it has won all nine. The results in the biennial elections under the Local Authorities Constituencies (LAC) category in Kadapa, Kurnool and SPS Nellore were announced on Monday. The ruling party bagged Kadapa, which is considered a stronghold of the YSR Congress, winning by 54 votes.

Jagan’s uncle Y S Vivekananada Reddy, who is the brother of the late YSR, contested from Kadapa and lost to the TDP’s B Ravi.

An upset Jagan Mohan lashed out at the TDP, saying the party had purchased voters by paying over Rs 200 crore. “Chief Minister Chandrababu has become an expert in buying votes and he excelled in it in this election,” Jagan said after the suspense of the Kadapa result was over and the TDP was declared the winner.

