Andhra Pradesh keen to replicate state fintech policy

Andhra Pradesh CM, Chandrababu Naidu. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Andhra Pradesh CM, Chandrababu Naidu. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his interest to study and replicate the Maharashtra Fintech Policy, 2018. The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to send a team to Maharashtra to study the Fintech policy and frame a draft on how it could work in that state. A source said: “Maharashtra Fintech policy has evoked a tremendous response in other states across the country. In less than 24 hours after the cabinet gave the approval for the policy, we were flooded with requests from various states that want to send their study team to Maharashtra.”

A senior secretary who worked with the team that drafted the state policy said: “Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his interest in studying and replicating the Maharashtra policy. It was conveyed to us on Wednesday.” Officials from Andhra Pradesh have asked for the Maharashtra policy and also want interaction with officials in Maharashtra . Naidu has already conveyed the message to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, sources said.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra cabinet gave its approval for the policy with an aim to create 300 start-ups in three years. The state has worked out a financial model and created a fund of Rs 250 crore. While Mumbai is being modelled as the Fintech capital of India, the policy entails extending the projects to Nagpur and Pune. There are plans to work out similar policies for cities like Aurangabad and Nashik as well. The hub-and-spoke model, along with cybersecurity guidelines, constitute the fundamental framework of the policy that would be headed by Fadnavis. A dedicated Fintect team would assist the CM.

An official said: “We have also received applause from the Centre. Officials in the Union Ministry of Finance and Niti Aayog called the state government to appreciate its efforts in taking the lead by adopting the Fintech policy.” Among the vision and strategy parameters that would be studied by the Andhra Pradesh team are stakeholders’ ecosystem mobilisation and engagement, governance and organisation, infrastructure support, funding model, policy and regulatory incentives and risk identification and mitigation plan.

Initially, Fintech would cater to young extrepreneurs in the age group of 25 and 35 years. The areas of focus would be digital wealth management, robotics process automation, payments and lending. A senior official said: “Fintech policy is not the only model that has elicited interest amongst other states. Earlier, projects like Jalyukta Shivar and group farming had also generated similar interest.”

