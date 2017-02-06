Andhra Pradesh: Journalist allegedly beaten up by MLA’s brother, case filed against both

Reddy, who sustained severe injuries in the attack, is undergoing treatment in a local hospital in Chirala. (Source: ANI photo) Reddy, who sustained severe injuries in the attack, is undergoing treatment in a local hospital in Chirala. (Source: ANI photo)

In a shocking incident a journalist was allegedly beaten up in Chirala town of Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh, police said on Monday. The freelance journalist, N Nagarjuna Reddy, was assaulted by Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan’s brother, A Srinivasa Rao alias Swamulu, and his supporters on Sunday. Reddy, who sustained severe injuries in the attack, is undergoing treatment in a local hospital in Chirala. However, police are yet to make any arrest.

Surprisingly, a counter case was filed against the journalist under the SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by an ex-councillor within hours of the incident, alleging he was abused by his caste name. Chirala One-Town Inspector of Police Venkateswara Rao said over phone, “We have registered a case against Swamulu and his followers but no arrests have been made so far.”

Krishna Mohan was elected as an MLA as a lone candidate of Navodayam Party in 2014 and subsequently became an “associate” of the ruling Telugu Desam Party. Reddy, reportedly, had written an article in the latest edition of a monthly magazine published from Guntur, about the “corrupt deeds” of the Chirala MLA.

Apparently angered by this, Swamulu waylaid the journalist and beat him up black and blue with a heavy stick. The alleged incident happened in a full public glare and in the vicinity of the local police station in Chirala. By the time police arrived, Swamulu and his henchmen had fled. Reddy, who was bleeding, was then shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

