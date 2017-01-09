Andhra Pradesh has developed infrastructure for e-Governance: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, (File Photo) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, (File Photo)

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged the Centre to first start the e-Governance and IT related projects in Andhra Pradesh as the state has already developed necessary infrastructure for its implementation. Delivering an inaugural address at the two-day 20th National Conference on e-Governance which began here today, the Chief Minister said “Andhra Pradesh government has been promoting Information Technology in a big way, the Union Government should first start IT related projects in the state and then replicate them at other places.”

The state government introduced cashless and digital transactions soon after demonetisation and all steps were taken to mitigate hurdles faced by people due to high currency call back, said the Chief Minister.

He said the e-Governance meet will help share knowledge and bring innovative ideas.

Union urban development minister, M Venkaiah Naidu said Information Technology is useful in curbing corruption and delay in government work.

“We have ample opportunities to grow. We have talented young people and India can grow by using best technology. The government is striving hard to remove economic disparities among the people and implementation of Information Technology will bring in more transparency and accountability,” he said.

More than 1000 delegates from central government, state governments, industry, and academia as well as experts from the private sector are attending the conference.

Union Minister of state for Science and Technology, Y S Chowdary, Union Minister of state Jitendra Singh were among those present for the event.