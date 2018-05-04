Andhra Pradesh CM condemns rape of 9-year-old girl, assures strict action against accused

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran/File) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran/File)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday condemned the alleged rape of a 9-year-old girl by a 50-year-old man in Dachepalli of Guntur district and assured stringent action against the accused. Taking to Twitter, the CM said, “Infuriated to hear about the rape of a 9 year-old girl in Dachepalli, Guntur district. Have instructed the IG and district SP to immediately take strict action against the culprit, and provide support to the victim’s family.”

According to the police, the minor was allegedly raped by Arnam Subbhaih, a rickshaw puller, on Wednesday afternoon. “The incident occurred at around 3 pm on Wednesday. Along with other children, the victim boarded a rickshaw just for fun when the accused lured her and raped her. The girl informed her parents of the incident last night. We have a registered a case,” police had said.

Infuriated to hear about the rape of a 9 year-old girl in Dachepalli, Guntur district. Have instructed the IG and district SP to immediately take strict action against the culprit, and provide support to the victim’s family. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 4, 2018

Outraged over the incident, angry locals blocked the highway on Thursday morning and demanded the arrest of the Subbhaih, who is absconding. Vehicular movement remained affected for several hours.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd