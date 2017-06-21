Andhra Pradesh govt recruits B-school grads as aides to collectors

The students were chosen as ‘Chief Minister’s Fellows’ to support the state on strategic initiatives and implementation of policies, including improving quality of education and child nutrition, creating sustainable livelihoods and mitigate poverty, and reducing maternal mortality. (Representational Image) The students were chosen as ‘Chief Minister’s Fellows’ to support the state on strategic initiatives and implementation of policies, including improving quality of education and child nutrition, creating sustainable livelihoods and mitigate poverty, and reducing maternal mortality. (Representational Image)

IN A first, several graduates of Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, will join as executive assistants to district collectors in Andhra Pradesh, with the state government making offers to 21 students of the institution this year.

The others will join in strategy and planning areas of various departments of the state government — information technology, AP brand management, Fin-Tech (financial technology), Textiles, Tourism, and Infrastructure, among others.

This is the second year that the government of the bifurcated state has made offers to ISB students; last year, the government had made offers to 11 ISB postgraduate students. They were chosen as ‘Chief Minister’s Fellows’ to support the state on strategic initiatives and implementation of policies, including improving quality of education and child nutrition, creating sustainable livelihoods and mitigate poverty, and reducing maternal mortality.

“Fin-Tech is the fastest growing sector, and AP is keen on promoting it. We need people with excellent leadership and strategy skills, so this year we offered roles to students of ISB,’’ an official said.

The government made the job offers through the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB).

The need for executive assistants to district collectors was felt as districts such as Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Krishna and Chittoor are developing rapidly after the state’s bifurcation, and collectors need aides to vet business proposals or prepare briefs for key meetings, among others, officials said.

