Andhra Pradesh government to build swanky govt quarters in Amaravati for judges, MLAs, MLCs

The Andhra Pradesh government will build swanky quarters for judges, MLAs, MLCs and government employees at Amaravati, which they can buy if they want. The government is planning to build nearly 10,000 flats, of which the construction of 9,061 was approved Wednesday. The Amaravati Development Corporation will build the flats across 139 acres in the capital region. The size of the flats range from 900 sq feet to 2,900 sq feet. The bigger 3 BHK flats would be allotted to judges, MLAs and MLCs while the smaller ones may be allotted to Class IV employees.

The State Cabinet also approved the Andhra Pradesh cyber security policy, 2017. It was also decided that courses on cyber security Policy, Internet Of Things, Machine learning and Fintech would be introduced in colleges from the next academic session. The cabinet also approved that the plan to mark 2017-18 as e-Pragati year.

Officials of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority said that they plan to construct flats in five categories in two G+8 towers in Amaravati region. Judges, MLAs, MLCs and IAS officials will come under the first category, gazetted officers under the second and third categories, non-gazetted officials in the fourth category and Class IV employees in the fifth category.

“The plan has been approved and the Chief Minister has directed the officials to identify a suitable place and construct high-quality buildings. He said the flats should be affordable to employees taking loans so that they clear the loan in easy instalments,’’ an official said.

The cabinet also approved setting up of a centre for economic and social studies in Vijayawada for research by ST students.