Andhra Pradesh: Four students killed in road accident

Four school students, including three girls, were crushed to death when the autorickshaw in which they were going to school collided head-on with a state transport bus on the outskirts of Guntur city Thursday morning.

The driver of three-wheeler also died while four other students were seriously injured. Guntur Rural Police said that the students hail from Vemaluru village and were going to school at Percherla on the outskirts of Guntur. The mishap occurred at 7 am when the APSRTC bus collided with the autorickshaw in thick foggy conditions.

The impact was such that the three-wheeler was completely mangled and rescuers had a tough time taking out the injured and the bodies of the dead students.