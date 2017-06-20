Andhra Pradesh inks with Ola to boost transportation services

From left, Pranay Jivrajka, Founding Partner at Ola, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Sri Chandrababu Naidu, Sri Himanshu Shukla, CEO-APTA and MD-APTDC &Sri Mukesh Kumar Meena, Secretary to Govt. (Tourism & Culture) From left, Pranay Jivrajka, Founding Partner at Ola, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Sri Chandrababu Naidu, Sri Himanshu Shukla, CEO-APTA and MD-APTDC &Sri Mukesh Kumar Meena, Secretary to Govt. (Tourism & Culture)

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation is entering into a collbaoration with Ola to boost transporation services across the state, with both inter-city and intra-city services, and further to promote tourism and mobility ecosystem in the state. Ola will also create 25,000 job opportunities in the state over a period of five years. The company will start functioning from six cities including the state’s new capital Vijaywada and will connect 30 destinations across the state.

The agreement was signed and the first batch of exclusively co-branded Ola and Andhra Pradesh Tourism cars were flagged-off by the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri N Chandrababu Naidu, Secretary – Tourism Sri. Mukesh Kumar Meena, CEO-APTA & MD-APTDC Sri. Himanshu Shukla. I.A.S, along with Pranay Jivrajka, Founding Partner, Ola, at the MoU signing ceremony in Amaravati.

The first batch of exclusively co-branded Ola and Andhra Pradesh Tourism cars were flagged-off by the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Shri N Chandrababu Naidu, Secretary – Tourism Sri. Mukesh Kumar Meena, CEO-APTA & MD-APTDC Sri. Himanshu Shukla. I.A.S, along with Pranay Jivrajka, Founding Partner, Ola, at the MoU signing ceremony in Amaravati

Addressing the event, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Sri Chandrababu Naidu said, “Our vision is to make Andhra Pradesh, a model state not just for India but for audiences globally. For this, we are betting heavily on technology-based models across sectors.”

“Partnering with companies such as Ola, that has added a new dimension to transportation in India, is in keeping with this vision. Together, we will be able to provide a reliable commute service to tourists and residents, as well as create job and entrepreneurial opportunities for several thousands,” he added.

