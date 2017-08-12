Andhra Pradesh: Elderly couple commit suicide

Latest News
By: PTI | Machilipatnam | Published:August 12, 2017 12:55 pm
An elderly couple allegedly committed suicide today by consuming pesticide at Konayapalem village in Krishna district, police said. The duo consumed pesticide at their house reportedly due to family disputes and financial troubles.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital and died during treatment, said Chanderlapadu Sub-Inspector K Durga Prasad. The deceased were identified as Kanneganti Dasu (55) and Kanneganti Bujji (52), the officer said, adding a case was registered at the Chanderlapadu police station.

