Andhra Pradesh: Elderly couple commit suicide

Representational Image Representational Image

An elderly couple allegedly committed suicide today by consuming pesticide at Konayapalem village in Krishna district, police said. The duo consumed pesticide at their house reportedly due to family disputes and financial troubles.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital and died during treatment, said Chanderlapadu Sub-Inspector K Durga Prasad. The deceased were identified as Kanneganti Dasu (55) and Kanneganti Bujji (52), the officer said, adding a case was registered at the Chanderlapadu police station.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App