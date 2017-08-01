Andhra Pradesh e-Pragati: Government services to go online from October

AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

All the 32 departments of Andhra Pradesh government will start using the latest technology from October for administration, e-governance, brining in transparency, and make everything visible online. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared 2017-18 as e-Pragati year while inaugurated a training programme for government officials at Vijayawada. The six-week training programme is being conducted by a team from Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. “The e-pragati training programme is for AP government officials to familiarize and update new technologies and its usage,’’ said Associate Professor Deepa Mani.

Naidu said that AP aims to emerge as number one state in using technology. He said e-Pragati should be implemented in all departments and all the certificates should be made available online. The use of new technology is expected to bring transparency in administration, creation of wealth and employment. For instance, AP developed a mobile app to predict exact location of lightning strikes which helps the administration to alert and prevent loss of life.

The Chief Minister said four officials from each department were selected from all the 32 departments for the six-week training to be provided by ISB. He stressed the need for using technology as per the present day demand for effective administration. He said by using technology the state government is able to save 15 per cent in Public Distribution System, 6 per cent in pensions and 25 per cent in scholarships by curbing misuse of the schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for IT and Rural Development Nara Lokesh Naidu said that government is committed to bringing digital revolution in all departments. He said the government has been using drones to monitor the development works in villages. IT secretary K Vijayanand said all the government transactions will be made available online under e-Pragati.

