Andhra Pradesh declares new state symbols

Black buck has been retained as the state animal of Andhra Pradesh. (Twitter/Andhra Pradesh CM) Black buck has been retained as the state animal of Andhra Pradesh. (Twitter/Andhra Pradesh CM)

In a bid to distinguish itself from its newly formed neighbour, the Andhra Pradesh government has declared new state symbols to replace the ones held by Telangana after it was created. The rose-ringed parrot has been chosen as the state bird and the jasmine is the new state flower.

“The government felt that it is necessary to have separate symbols for the state after the bifurcation. Accordingly, the symbols have been notified for Andhra Pradesh,” Principal Secretary of Environment and Forests G Anantha Ramu said in an order on Wednesday.

The state government introduced new symbols on their chief minister’s twitter handle.

Neem is declared as the State tree. Known for nourishing those around it with clean air, Neem tree symbolises the State’s genuine & transparent relations with its people. pic.twitter.com/uON2HFcCFH — Andhra Pradesh CM (@AndhraPradeshCM) June 1, 2018

Jasmine is declared as the State flower of Andhra Pradesh, as the purity of its fragrance symbolises the State’s vision to spread positivity and knowledge among its people and in the nation. pic.twitter.com/TeCEkFWklJ — Andhra Pradesh CM (@AndhraPradeshCM) June 1, 2018

Rose-ringed parrot is declared as the State bird for its beauty and cheerfulness. The govt has envisioned AP as a State which is green and eco-friendly with beautiful landscaping, to make people happy and cheerful. pic.twitter.com/csjsxi1blX — Andhra Pradesh CM (@AndhraPradeshCM) June 1, 2018

Blackbuck is declared as the State animal of AP, as it is known for its quickness and ability to take charge in uncertain situations and rise victorious, which is symbolic of AP and its people. pic.twitter.com/AUQNI8AlhW — Andhra Pradesh CM (@AndhraPradeshCM) June 1, 2018

While the Andhra government has chosen new state bird and flower, it retained black buck as its state animal and the neem tree as the state tree.

Telangana’s state animal is the spotted dear, the state bird is the Indian roller, avaram is the state flower and Prosopis cineraria is the state tree. The Indian roller and blue water-lilly were state bird and flower of Andhra Pradesh earlier.

The new state of Telangana was created from Andhra Pradesh in June 2014. While Hyderabad is the shared state capital for both states presently, Andhra Pradesh plans to make Amravati its future capital.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App