Andhra Pradesh: Dalit woman thrashed by TDP workers for obstructing housing project

The victim claimed that her blouse and saree were torn during the melee. (Source: ANI) The victim claimed that her blouse and saree were torn during the melee. (Source: ANI)

A Dalit woman who objected to digging work in Jerripothulaplem in Pendurthy in Visakhapatnam was allegedly beaten up by construction workers led by ruling Telugu Desam Party workers. The woman, K Durgamma, and her mother Ankamma lodged a complaint at the Pendurthy Police Station alleging that the men manhandled and thrashed her, and in the melee, her blouse and saree were torn.

An official at the police station said that the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon when some persons belonging to the Backward Classes started digging work on the land in which Durgamma and her family are cultivating crops.

“The land was allotted to the BCs under the NTR Housing Scheme of the state government. However, the same land is also being sought by the Dalits families already living there. Tuesday afternoon the family to which this particular piece of land was allotted started digging to lay foundations to construct a home. Durgamma and her mother Ankamma objected to it and stood near the digging and got it stopped. There was a dispute among them and when they restarted digging she tried to prevent it again during which there was a scuffle and she was allegedly stripped and beaten. We have registered a case against the accused workers under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. We are investigating if the persons who assaulted have any political connections,” an official said.

Dalit organizations today held a demonstration outside the Pendurthy Police Station over the delay in registering the case. At least six persons have been arrested today. Police said that the victim has been admitted to King George Hospital and her condition is stable.

Officials said that although several Dalit families were cultivating the land which they claimed was assigned to them under a scheme to grant land titles to landless Dalits, they could not show any documents to support their claim. As per revenue records, it was government land which has now been allotted to BC families under a government housing scheme.

The Dalit families have approached court over the issue, but the BC families had started construction work which resulted in the dispute. Visakhapatnam District Collector Praveen Kumar has directed all work to be stopped at the site till further orders.

