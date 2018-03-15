Dalit man beaten to death over affair, girl’s kin arrested: police

“We cracked the case today and arrested the girl’s parents, Mahesh Reddy and Subaratna Reddy, and uncle Sambasiva Reddy,’’ said Deputy SP of Mydukur division Srinivasulu K. “We cracked the case today and arrested the girl’s parents, Mahesh Reddy and Subaratna Reddy, and uncle Sambasiva Reddy,’’ said Deputy SP of Mydukur division Srinivasulu K.

A DALIT youth, who was in a relationship with a ‘forward caste’ girl, was bludgeoned to death by the girl’s father and uncle in Buddayapalli village of Khajipet Mandal, in Kadapa district, on the intervening night of March 10-11, police said on Wednesday.

“We cracked the case today and arrested the girl’s parents, Mahesh Reddy and Subaratna Reddy, and uncle Sambasiva Reddy,’’ said Deputy SP of Mydukur division Srinivasulu K.

According to the police, Y Vijay Kumar, 19, a First Year student at the Sahitya Degree College at Khajipet, was in a relationship with an 18-year-old girl for the last two years.

“Initially, the girl’s parents thought it was a simple friendship and stopped sending her to school. They later came to know that the boy and girl were in love and had been meeting regularly. They also came to know that the boy is a Dalit. The boy’s father died a few years ago and his mother works as a farm labourer. On the other hand, the girl’s father and uncle are rich farmers and landlords,” said Srinivasulu.

“They objected to the relationship and warned both the boy and girl. Recently, the girl was caught writing a letter to the boy. They took away her cellphone, in which they found messages and records of calls made to Vijay. They locked up the girl in a room but she was adamant that she would marry Vijay only… When she remained resolute they conspired to eliminate him,’’ he said.

According to police, on the night of March 10, the girl’s uncle, Sambasiva Reddy, told her that they would like to meet the boy, and asked her to call him to their house. When Vijay reached the girl’s house after 11 pm, he was taken to the terrace, where the girl’s father, Mahesh Reddy, abused and slapped him, said a police official.

“When Vijay said they were in love and would like to marry, he was hit on the head with a wooden club. The girl, who was present on the terrace, started shouting, but she was taken away and locked up in a room. After that, Mahesh and Sambasiva Reddy clubbed Vijay to death,” said the official.

“They left the body on the terrace. After dusk the next day, they dumped the body on the railway tracks near Gangireddypally railway station to make it look like a suicide,’’ he said.

The Railway Police, under Guntakul Division of South Central Railway, initially treated it as a suicide case. But after Vijay’s mother, who had filed a missing person’s complaint, identified his body, the case was transferred to Khajipet Police Station.

“After taking custody of the body, we started investigating and learnt about the affair. Vijay’s mother said that Mahesh Reddy had even warned her recently. We took the girl’s family into custody on Tuesday and they confessed to killing him. They have been arrested and produced in court, which sent them to judicial custody,’’ said a police officer.

