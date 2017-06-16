Andhra Pradesh Congress releases chargesheet on failures of TDP and BJP

The Andhra Pradesh Congress today released a chargesheet on failures of both the TDP and the BJP in implementing their election promises in last three years of rule.

“The AP government so far did not fulfill 600 promises like total waiver of crop loan, unemployment compensation, setting up of price stabilisation fund for agricultural produces and others,” said AP Congress president N Raghuveera Reddy.

“We are ready for a public discussion on the allegations of corruption levelled against the Chief Minister and his team of cabinet ministers specified in the charge-sheet,” Reddy said.

He said Congress has taken up two major issues that of irrigation projects scam and illegal sand mining in which the ruling leaders are allegedly involved.

The Congress alleged that the ruling party is looting state’s resources by illegally mining and transporting the sand.

On BJP, he alleged that the Centre failed to fulfill its promise of according ‘Special status for AP’.

