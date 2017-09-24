Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to address IAS officers in Mussoorie

Andhra Pradesh CM, Chandrababu Naidu (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Andhra Pradesh CM, Chandrababu Naidu (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will address Indian Administrative Service officers at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie tomorrow. Chandrababu has been specially chosen this time to address serving IAS officers at the inauguration of their three-week Phase IV Mid-Career Training Programme, in which about 100 officers belonging to 1983-1990 batches from the across the country will take part.

He will then go around the Academy and later address the joint session of Phase IV and foundation course trainee officers. The chief minister will showcase the Real-Time Governance initiatives being adopted in Andhra Pradesh, implementation of e-Pragati and other best practices being followed in the state, a senior official of the CMO said.

Chief minister’s special chief secretary Satish Chandra is one of the officers taking part in the mid-career training this time. Three other senior bureaucrats from AP are also attending the training programme.

