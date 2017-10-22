Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu meets scientists and food experts in US

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has met top scientists and food experts in the US to learn more about best global practices in the field of agriculture and allied industries. Naidu said he aims to make Andhra Pradesh the most advanced agricultural state in the country. “The government believes that agricultural growth is only possible by combining advanced technology with effective policies,” Naidu said after he concluded his three-day tour of the US later this week.

Naidu was here to participate in an internationally renowned World Food Prize-2017 award ceremony event held in Des Moines, Iowa, during which he met top agricultural scientists, food experts and representatives from top seed and agro companies over roundtables and one-on-one meetings, according to a statement by the Andhra Pradesh chief minister’s office.

“Government’s primary focus is on accelerating agricultural growth, farmers’ welfare is also being ensured. We are making efforts to transform Andhra Pradesh into a knowledge-based economy, with an expansion of horticulture by following efficient cropping practices,” Naidu said.

Naidu participated in a roundtable meeting with seed experts at the Iowa State University Seed Park. He also visited DuPont Pioneer, leading producer of hybrid seeds and genetically modified crops, as part of his goal to learn more about the latest technologies in the areas of seed quality, climate and soil management, crop genetics and farm productivity.

“We will make use of advanced technologies to turn agriculture profitable in the state. There are lot of experiments being done in farming across the globe. There is a need to study them and tune accordingly and adopt for our farmer’s benefit,” Naidu said at the conclusion of these meetings.

“Through technology, we will conduct soil tests and rightly guide farmers on the crop. We saved acres of crops by inter-linking of rivers which is a first in the country,” he said.

Iowa State Governor Kim Reynolds praised Naidu’s efforts towards eradicating hunger and ensuring food security. He is also being invited to participate on global platforms to share Andhra Pradesh’s journey towards sustainable agriculture, the statement said.

The state government is partnering with global institutions like Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, World Economic Forum, World Food Prize and Iowa State University in adopting best practices being implemented in agriculture across the world.

The foundation for a mega seed park was recently laid in Kurnool district in the state in partnership with the Iowa State University.

To encourage innovations and best practices from various stakeholders, the government is organising an international agriculture summit in Visakhapatnam next month for which Microsoft Founder Bill Gates will attend, the statement said.

