Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu compares Jagan Mohan Reddy to Dera chief

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has compared Leader of Opposition and YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, saying that he too had a destructive mindset and was abusing power like the Dera chief did. Naidu made these remarks after the TDP won the bypoll to Nandyal Assembly seat on Monday.

Speaking on Monday evening after the results of the bypoll were announced, Naidu said, “Dera Baba headed a good organisation but he abused his capabilities and violated the faith women had in him. He is Dera Baba and our man here is Jagan baba. He too has a destructive and criminal mindset. He is abusing his power just like Ram Rahim Singh did in his organisation, and has been causing strife and turmoil in Andhra Pradesh in the past three years by abusing everyone, using vulgar language with vulgar behaviour, intimidating those around him, and stalling Assembly at will. I call him Jagan baba because Ram Rahim Singh stirred violence and turmoil at Panchkula and in the guise of a sadhu, he committed atrocities. Whatever Jagan did in the past three years exposes his destructive mindset.’’

While campaigning for the Nandyal bypoll, Jagan had said Naidu should be shot dead on the road for not fulfilling his poll promises. As the contest got bitter, Naidu refrained from making personal attacks on Jagan till the result was declared.

