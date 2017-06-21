Chandrababu Naidu removes officer after Facebook posts criticise govt, CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Tuesday removed the chairman of Brahmin Welfare Corporation I Y R Krishna Rao, a retired IAS officer and the former chief secretary of AP, purportedly over his social media posts critical of the CM and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The state government issued an order, replacing Rao with Vemuri Anand Surya, a TDP loyalist who was also the party’s state coordinator.

Rao was the first Chief Secretary after bifurcation of erstwhile AP and had retired last year. Naidu appointed Rao as chairman of the Brahmin Corporation, set up with a corpus of Rs 100 crore to help economically backward Brahmins, in February last year.

While seen as a close confidant of Naidu initially, Rao apparently was unhappy with his post subsequently, as he felt it carried little significance. On Tuesday evening, he told the media that although he was appointed chairman of the Brahmin corporation, he felt sidelined since Naidu never gave him much importance.

“I (had) even told a senior officer that I felt hurt by the way I was being treated,” he said.

Rao had recently shared some Facebook posts that made fun of TDP leaders, including the CM and his son and minister Lokesh Naidu.

While Rao defended his action, saying that his Facebook page is a personal space, and that he is free to share or post personal comments, TDP supporters and leaders slammed him for posting comments questioning tax rebates given to films such as ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Gautamiputra Satakarni’ (incidentally starring the chief minister’s brother-in-law N Balakrishna, among others), and the arrest of a satirist with affiliation to YSR Congress Party who had posted an indecent cartoon on Lokesh Naidu.

