Andhra Pradesh Cabinet: N Chandrababu Naidu inducts son, 4 YSRC MLAs who switched sides

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh, four MLAs of the opposition YSRC who switched loyalty to the ruling TDP-BJP coalition, and six others were today inducted into the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet.

Five incumbent ministers were dropped in the only major reorganisation of the state Council of Ministers since the government was formed on June 8, 2014.

The strength of the AP Cabinet has now increased to 26.

Governor E S L Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at a function near the state government’s transitional headquarters at Velagapudi.

Nara Lokesh was elected to the state Legislative Council under the MLAs’ quota last month.

Veteran Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and state unit president K Kala Venkata Rao was inducted into the Cabinet while his sister-in-law Kimidi Mrinalini was dropped.

The four YSRC MLAs who were sworn-in as ministers included R V Sujay Krishna Rao, Bhuma Akhila Priya, Ch Adinarayana Reddy and N Amarnatha Reddy.

From the TDP, Pithani Satyanarayana, Nakka Ananda Babu, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Kalva Srinivasulu and Kothapalli Samuel Jawahar got Cabinet berths.

Since February 2016, 21 out of 67 MLAs of the YSRC have crossed over to the TDP.

Of them, one Bhuma Nagi Reddy died last month. His daughter Bhuma Akhila Priya has been made a minister.

The MLAs who switched sides had earlier said they did so only to “ensure development” of their respective constituencies.

Some were even offered ministerial berths, the YSRC had alleged.

