Andhra Pradesh: Bride bludgeoned by groom on wedding night in Chittoor, case registered

A 23-year-old bride was battered and bludgeoned by her groom on their wedding night and had to be admitted to a hospital in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. The incident occurred in Motharanganapalli in Gangadhara Nellore Saturday night when Rajesh Reddy, a government school teacher, beat up his newly-wed wife Sailaja Reddy, an MBA graduate, at her home after their marriage on December 1.

Officials at Gangadhara Nellore Police Station where a case was registered said that the couple was spending their first night at Sailaja’s house in the village. Rajesh told his wife that he was feeling nervous as it was their first night together.

“It seems Sailaja went out of the room at night and told her parents that Rajesh was impotent which enraged Rajesh and he attacked her. He beat her mercilessly, bit her, and punched her leaving her face swollen and disfigured. Her lips are swollen and bleeding. He kicked and thrashed her for several minutes until her parents heard her cries for help and rescued her. She is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. We have arrested Rajesh Reddy,’’ Sub-Inspector G Rajasekhar said.

Chittor District Collector P S Pradyuman ordered the suspension of Rajesh Reddy who was working as a teacher at a government school in Adinapally village.

