Andhra Pradesh bans new year festivities in temples citing huge floral decoration expenses

The Andhra Pradesh Endowments Department which manages religious places in the state has issued a circular banning festivities and special darshans at temples to celebrate New Year, citing huge amounts spent by temples on floral decorations and banners. The circular also stated that organizing new year festivities in temples is not according to Hindu and Telugu traditions as the Telugu new year is Ugadi in April. The circular directed the temple managements and priests not to spend money on the floral decorations, banners wishing devotees, and making special arrangements.
The circular issued was issued by the Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Trust of the Endowments Department which administers temples in the state other than those managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).
Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Trust Secretary C V Raghavachariyalu said that the temples were spending lakhs on floral decorations and banners for New Year from the donations received from devotees. “According to Hindu and Telugu traditions celebrating the new year on January 1 is not proper. Telugu new year is Ugadi which comes in April. This new year celebrations on January 1 in temples using lakhs of rupees donated by devotees is not appropriate and not according to our traditions,’’ he said.
Officials said that it has been reported that temple priests have been conducting special poojas, darshans and programmes on January 1 after collecting large amounts of money from devotees. “This has to stop. We are still following the English calendar in the temples instead of the Hindu calendar,’’ Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Trust Secretary C V Raghavachariyalu said.
- Dec 23, 2017 at 4:07 pmDecision alright if the decorations et al is carried out at UgadiReply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 3:18 pmThe expenses are met from the donations of the devotees.Furthe it provides job for those engaged in the profession. The "English calendar" has become the International Calendar so much so most people are not aware of the date ,month and year being followed locally.Govt offices not only follow this calendar, but also all oreders are dated according to this calendar. The order belies what is being practised in day to day life.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 2:25 pmAndhara Pradesh Govrenment should also try to send this CIRCULAR to all the Mosques , Churches, Gurudwaras, Goompas etc if they have the courage to do so and see what happenes. They will not have the guts. The money being spend does not belong to the GOVT. it is the money donated by devotees to the temples. Why does the Government have a problem with how it is spent. IT IS NOT THE GOVERNMENTS MONEY hence they have no authority on its spending Name one mosque , church, gurudwara or any other religious ins ution where the Government can interfere.. They dare not for the backlash they will face. It is only the hindu ins utions that they can do this because of some laws enacted by the NON HINDU HEADS OF STATE some time back in History. GOVT. BACK OFF FROM HINDUISM just like you can not think of interfering with NON HINDU RELIGIONS.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 1:25 pmHindu Religious Endowment Department of various State Governments SHOULD RESTRICT themselves to manage the infrastructure and financial accounting of the temples under them, RATHER THAN interfering in the customs/rituals/practices/beliefs. Just because the Hindus were dumb blind enough to cede control of management to the State Governments, for whatever reasons, the Governments should not issue such circulars. For that matter, Hindu temples get huge donations/hundi offerings even on English New Year day which help in sustenance of the temples and the balance for the Government!Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 1:01 pmGood Job govt of APReply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 2:28 pmAre you really a Hindu to allow government to dictate how the temples runs. Can they tell a church or mosque how to run. They do not have the guts to do that, Wake up man.Reply
