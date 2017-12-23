Andhra Pradesh bans new year festivities in temples citing huge floral decoration expenses

Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Trust Secretary C V Raghavachariyalu said that the temples were spending lakhs on floral decorations and banners for New Year from the donations received from devotees. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna) Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Trust Secretary C V Raghavachariyalu said that the temples were spending lakhs on floral decorations and banners for New Year from the donations received from devotees. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna)

The Andhra Pradesh Endowments Department which manages religious places in the state has issued a circular banning festivities and special darshans at temples to celebrate New Year, citing huge amounts spent by temples on floral decorations and banners. The circular also stated that organizing new year festivities in temples is not according to Hindu and Telugu traditions as the Telugu new year is Ugadi in April. The circular directed the temple managements and priests not to spend money on the floral decorations, banners wishing devotees, and making special arrangements.

The circular issued was issued by the Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Trust of the Endowments Department which administers temples in the state other than those managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Trust Secretary C V Raghavachariyalu said that the temples were spending lakhs on floral decorations and banners for New Year from the donations received from devotees. “According to Hindu and Telugu traditions celebrating the new year on January 1 is not proper. Telugu new year is Ugadi which comes in April. This new year celebrations on January 1 in temples using lakhs of rupees donated by devotees is not appropriate and not according to our traditions,’’ he said.

Officials said that it has been reported that temple priests have been conducting special poojas, darshans and programmes on January 1 after collecting large amounts of money from devotees. “This has to stop. We are still following the English calendar in the temples instead of the Hindu calendar,’’ Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Trust Secretary C V Raghavachariyalu said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App