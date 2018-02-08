Andhra Pradesh bandh LIVE UPDATES: Left parties call for shutdown to protest Union Budget

Left parties in Andhra Pradesh have called for a state-wide bandh today to protest against the “anti-people” Union Budget 2018. Alleging that huge sums were given to other states because of the upcoming polls, the parties slammed the Centre for the “injustice” meted out to Andhra Pradesh.
In a press release jointly issued by the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) as well as students’ and labour organisations, people have been asked to participate in large numbers to make the bandh a success. They also added that the budget this year neglected the rural economy.
Disappointed with the budget, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had also called for a special party meeting to review the party’s ties with its ally BJP. “The CM has asked the MPs to use all means possible to put pressure on the Centre and highlight our problems, including disrupting Parliament even if they face the possibility of suspension. The CM said he is committed to maintaining the coalition dharma, but the protests for justice for Andhra Pradesh should now be out in the open, rather than just sending requests and appeals,” said Kambhampati Rammohan Rao, TDP Central Committee member after the meeting.
“Not only are the CM and TDP leaders upset with the BJP for ignoring Andhra Pradesh, even the common man knows injustice has been done. The state has lost revenue base post-bifurcation, as Hyderabad has gone to Telangana. It needs hand-holding by the Centre for a few years, till the revenue deficit comes down and the state is up and running,’’ said Kesineni Srinivas, TDP MP from Vijayawada, last week.
Following bifurcation of the state in 2014, TDP leaders have often alleged step-motherly treatment by the Centre in the allocation of funds and incentives. The state also believes that the Centre was not giving adequate funds for construction of its new capital, Amaravati. Read more
The Congress party and YSR Congress Party will also take part in the protest.
Auto services may also be hit as a part of the ongoing protests with the union extending its support. A few auto drivers said that they would support the bandh and stay off the roads for some time, reports The News Minute
More than 1300 APSRTC buses have been stopped in Visakhapatnam, reports ANI.
