Andhra Pradesh bandh LIVE UPDATES: Left parties call for shutdown to protest Union Budget

Andhra Pradesh protest LIVE updates: Several buses are off the roads in Visakhapatnam on Thursday (ANI) Andhra Pradesh protest LIVE updates: Several buses are off the roads in Visakhapatnam on Thursday (ANI)

Left parties in Andhra Pradesh have called for a state-wide bandh today to protest against the “anti-people” Union Budget 2018. Alleging that huge sums were given to other states because of the upcoming polls, the parties slammed the Centre for the “injustice” meted out to Andhra Pradesh.

In a press release jointly issued by the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) as well as students’ and labour organisations, people have been asked to participate in large numbers to make the bandh a success. They also added that the budget this year neglected the rural economy.

Disappointed with the budget, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had also called for a special party meeting to review the party’s ties with its ally BJP. “The CM has asked the MPs to use all means possible to put pressure on the Centre and highlight our problems, including disrupting Parliament even if they face the possibility of suspension. The CM said he is committed to maintaining the coalition dharma, but the protests for justice for Andhra Pradesh should now be out in the open, rather than just sending requests and appeals,” said Kambhampati Rammohan Rao, TDP Central Committee member after the meeting.

Follow LIVE updates here

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd