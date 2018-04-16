Andhra Pradesh bandh LIVE UPDATES: YSR Congress (YSRC), Congress, Left parties extend support to bandh call

Presents Latest News
Andhra Pradesh bandh LIVE UPDATES: Most of the Opposition parties including YSR Congress (YSRC), Congress and Left parties have extended their support to the shutdown call, but the ruling TDP has opposed it.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 16, 2018 10:00:09 am
Andhra Pradesh bandh LIVE UPDATES: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said bandhs were not welcome as they hamper development. (ANI photo)

Demanding special category status for the state, Andhra Pradesh Pratyeka Hoda Saadhana Samiti has called for a statewide bandh on Monday. Most of the Opposition parties including YSR Congress (YSRC), Congress and Left parties have extended their support to the shutdown call, but the ruling TDP has opposed it.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said bandhs were not welcome as they hamper development. However, reacting to this, the YSRC accused him of adopting ‘double standards’. Asserting that Naidu should understand that bandh was a form of a democratic protest and he had no right to oppose it, YSRC political affairs committee member Ambati Rambabu said, “When Naidu was the opposition leader, he had called for bandhs on many occasions, but as a Chief Minister he is now opposing them (bandhs), saying they hinder development.”

The YSRC had last week staged rail roko in various parts of Andhra Pradesh regarding the same. Party leaders and activists were taken into custody at many places after they squatted on rail tracks and blocked movement of trains.

Follow Andhra Pradesh bandh over special status demand LIVE UPDATES:

10:00 (IST) 16 Apr 2018
Only reason I tied up with BJP was Andhra Pradesh wasn’t done justice during the bifurcation: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who recently snapped ties with the BJP, in an interview to The Indian Express had said, "The only reason why I tied up with the BJP was that Andhra Pradesh wasn’t done justice during the bifurcation. The people have punished the Congress for that. They hoped the BJP would do justice. If I had reacted in a hurry, people wouldn’t have accepted it. My nature is to compromise and get things done for the state. It’s not that I have kept quiet during the four years. I have come here 29 times — I met the Prime Minister, all other ministers and the Finance Minister. Every time, they cited elections — be it in Bihar, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat." Read more

09:53 (IST) 16 Apr 2018

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu had earlier also directed his MPs to approach President Ram Nath Kovind regarding the Centre’s refusal to grant the state special status.

09:53 (IST) 16 Apr 2018

TDP MPs, earlier this month,  staged a protest in Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s chambers but were removed by security marshalls later in the evening. Five MPs of YSR Congress, who was also supporting the cause, announced their resignation from the Lower House on Friday to protest against the NDA government’s ‘failure’ in the case.

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced in February that the party’s five MPs would resign if its demand for Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh was not fulfilled by the Centre. The YSRCP and the TDP, which walked out of the BJP-led NDA, had given notices for no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

09:47 (IST) 16 Apr 2018

The rail-roko agitation was conducted in SPS Nellore and Kurnool districts as well. YSRC workers raised slogans demanding grant of special category status for Andhra Pradesh, saying it was the state’s right.

09:46 (IST) 16 Apr 2018

In rail roko protests last week, the  YSRC workers stopped the Karnataka express in Guntakal, while in Tirupati the Chennai express was blocked. At Renigunta, YSRC political affairs committee member Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and other workers were taken into custody. Activists blocked movement of the Circar express train for a few minutes at Samalkot railway station, police said.

09:43 (IST) 16 Apr 2018

Ambati Rambabu alleged that the government has been issuing notices to those supporting the bandh, saying cases would be booked against them.  Demanding special status to the state, people are sitting in protest in Vijayawada, Anantapur, West Godavari and other parts of the state. (ANI photo)

09:24 (IST) 16 Apr 2018

Motorcycle set ablaze near RTC bus stand in Tirupati during statewide bandh called in Andhra Pradesh over the demand of special status for the state. (ANI)

09:21 (IST) 16 Apr 2018

People sitting in protest in Visakhapatnam. 

09:18 (IST) 16 Apr 2018
Buses to operate only till Andhra Pradesh state border today

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses to operate only till Andhra Pradesh state border today due to the statewide bandh called in Andhra over the demand of special status for the state.

09:12 (IST) 16 Apr 2018

Welcome to our live blog. Andhra Pradesh people's forum has called for statewide bandh over the demand of special status to the state. Follow to get the latest updates.

(With inputs from agencies)

Andhra Pradesh bandh LIVE UPDATES: People's forum calls for statewide shutdown over special status demand Andhra Pradesh bandh LIVE UPDATES: The YSRC had last week staged rail roko in various parts of Andhra Pradesh regarding the same. (ANI photo) Several MPs belonging to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were detained for staging a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on April 7. The MPs were protesting over the demand of special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Dramatic scenes were witnessed in Parliament during the Budget session which saw continuous adjournment over disruptions from the Opposition, including the TDP legislators.

