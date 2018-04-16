Andhra Pradesh bandh LIVE UPDATES: YSR Congress (YSRC), Congress, Left parties extend support to bandh call

Andhra Pradesh bandh LIVE UPDATES: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said bandhs were not welcome as they hamper development. (ANI photo) Andhra Pradesh bandh LIVE UPDATES: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said bandhs were not welcome as they hamper development. (ANI photo)

Demanding special category status for the state, Andhra Pradesh Pratyeka Hoda Saadhana Samiti has called for a statewide bandh on Monday. Most of the Opposition parties including YSR Congress (YSRC), Congress and Left parties have extended their support to the shutdown call, but the ruling TDP has opposed it.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said bandhs were not welcome as they hamper development. However, reacting to this, the YSRC accused him of adopting ‘double standards’. Asserting that Naidu should understand that bandh was a form of a democratic protest and he had no right to oppose it, YSRC political affairs committee member Ambati Rambabu said, “When Naidu was the opposition leader, he had called for bandhs on many occasions, but as a Chief Minister he is now opposing them (bandhs), saying they hinder development.”

The YSRC had last week staged rail roko in various parts of Andhra Pradesh regarding the same. Party leaders and activists were taken into custody at many places after they squatted on rail tracks and blocked movement of trains.