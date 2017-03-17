Andhra Pradesh: 99 per cent polling in three Legislative Council seats

About 99 per cent polling was today reported in elections to the three Legislative Council seats from the Local Authorities Constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. The elections were held in the Local Authorities Constituencies of Kadapa, Kurnool and SPS Nellore districts to fill three vacancies from this segment in the Upper House. Members of panchayat raj institutions and urban local bodies formed the electorate.

In Kadapa, 838 out of the total 841 votes were polled, while in Kurnool 1,076 of the 1,083 voters exercised their franchise. In SPS Nellore, 849 out of the 852 voters cast their votes, information reaching here said.

Polling was conducted in a peaceful manner with no untoward incident reported from any of the 11 polling stations in these districts. The ruling Telugu Desam Party and the opposition YSR Congress are locked in a straight fight in these three seats. Counting of votes will take place on March 20.

