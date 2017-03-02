Andhra Pradesh: 40 people, including 30 students, injured in road mishaps

Nearly 40 people, including 30 school students, were injured in two separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh in the wee hours today, police said. A school bus carrying around 70 students overturned and fell into a stream after hitting a culvert at Alavalapadu in Prakasam district at around 5 AM.

The boys and girls, from classes VII to IX (all below 15 years of age), were returning from Mahanandi temple town after an excursion when the accident occurred. In the mishap, 30 students were injured. Of them, eight students received severe injuries.

The condition of one of the students was said to be critical and he was shifted to Ongole government hospital, police said. In another mishap, a speeding Volvo bus hit a mini-bus on the National Highway at Doravari Satram in the state’s SPS Nellore district.

Eight women and two drivers of the mini-bus sustained injuries. The women were on way to work at a cell phone manufacturing unit in Sri City when the mishap occurred in the early hours.

They were shifted to hospital for treatment, police added.