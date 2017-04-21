Andhra Pradesh: 20 dead in truck mishap in Chittoor

At least 10 persons were admitted at Ruia Hospital at Tirupati with serious injuries. (Source: Google Maps) At least 10 persons were admitted at Ruia Hospital at Tirupati with serious injuries. (Source: Google Maps)

At least 20 people, mostly roadside vegetable and fruit vendors, were killed when a truck ran over them in at Yerpedu in Chittoor district. Police said that the truck driver lost control while trying to avoid collision with another vehicle and hit a electric pole and ran over roadside vendors at the busy Putalapatu-Naidupet junction.

The truck was going from Srikalahasti to Tirupati. At least 10 persons were admitted at Ruia Hospital at Tirupati with serious injuries.

More details awaited.

