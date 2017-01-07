Latest News
Andhra Pradesh: 12 students fall ill after consuming mid-day meal

By: PTI | Machilipatnam | Published:January 7, 2017 7:43 pm
In a suspected case of food poisoning, as many as 12 students of a school near Machilipatnam fell ill after consuming mid-day meal on Saturday, officials said.

The school, a Christian minority institute, is located in Gundepalli village near in Krishna district. Twelve students complained of vomiting and nausea after consuming their meal. They were immediately taken to Nandigama Government Hospital, said District Medical Officer Y Kameswara Prasad.

The students, studying in Classes 3 to 5, are out of danger and their condition is stable now, said Srinivas, a doctor from the hospital. Water and food samples were collected from the school and sent for laboratory analysis, the officials said.

