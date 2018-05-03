Andhra Pradesh: 10-year-old allegedly raped by rickshaw puller; accused on the run

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped on Wednesday afternoon. She informed her parents of the incident last night. A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped on Wednesday afternoon. She informed her parents of the incident last night.

A ten-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 50-year-old man in Dachepalli of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon. Angry locals blocked the highway on Thursday morning demanding the arrest of the accused, Arnam Subbhaih, a rickshaw puller, who is absconding.

“The incident occurred at around 3 pm on Wednesday. Along with other children, the victim boarded a rickshaw just for fun when the accused lured her and raped her. The girl informed her parents of the incident last night. We have a registered a case,’’ an official said.

Angry residents of the area surrounded the Dachepalli police station this morning demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. Long traffic jams were seen on the highway due to the protests.

