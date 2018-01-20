Andhra human trafficking racket busted, five arrested

Police said the women were sent to Dubai, Muscat, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. Police said the women were sent to Dubai, Muscat, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

Police in Telangana’s Rachakonda on Friday busted a human trafficking racket spread across East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh and arrested five persons. Seven others have been booked in connection with the case and 33 others identified by police.

According to police, the accused would send women from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to Gulf countries on visit visas after promising to get them jobs as domestic help. “Once the women reached there, agents of the recruiters would tell them that they violated visa laws and cannot go back and then get them to work at brothels.

Hundreds who have gone there after paying Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh have fallen into this trap,’’ Rachakonda Police Commissioner M M Bhagwat said. “It is a case of human smuggling in the guise of getting innocent and illiterate women jobs as domestic help and then it turns into human trafficking as they are sent for sexual exploitation using threats and coercion,’’ Bhagwat said.

Police said the women were sent to Dubai, Muscat, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. Rachakonda Police got involved after a woman lodged a complaint in June last year at Ghatkeswar police station on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

