Andhra govt moves to discourage firewood use: LPG scheme to cover 1.57 lakh tribal homes

About 1.57 lakh tribal households in Andhra Pradesh will start receiving 5-kg LPG cylinders from April 10 from the government under the Tribal LPG Package to discourage families from using firewood, and ensure smokeless kitchens. Some of these households are in remote hamlets and the government has proposed smaller vehicles like auto-rickshaws to deliver 5-kg LPG cylinders.

Sources in the Civil Supplies Department said that after an extensive drive to give LPG connections in the 13 districts of AP since 2014, 28,48,390 households remain without gas cylinders and will get LPG connections by June 2 — the date on which Andhra Pradesh became separate state after bifurcation in 2014.

Of the 28,48,390 households, at least 12 lakh households would get LPG connections by month end. The remaining 16 lakh-odd households would get gas cylinders by May 31.

“We are hoping to achieve the target and we are planning to declare AP as a 100 per cent LPG connected state,” an official said, after a review meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Velagapudi Secretariat on Tuesday.

West Godavari district has already achieved the distinction of becoming the first district with 100 per cent LPG connections in all households. The CM said households should be rid of smoke caused by non-LPG fires in the kitchens. For Andhra Pradesh to go smokeless by June, the CM asked the District Collectors to quickly gather data with regard to the families which are yet to receive LPG connections so that oil companies can requisition the cylinders.

The government also announced a plan to introduce GPS to track all Public Distributions System’s vehicles in the state.

