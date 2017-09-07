Andhra government tries to backtrack on cases against leaders, halts after plea in high court

Andhra Pradesh CM, Chandrababu Naidu. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Andhra Pradesh CM, Chandrababu Naidu. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in Andhra Pradesh has withdrawn prosecution in criminal cases against several current and former party MLAs and ministers by issuing government orders that cited no reason for the move. After YSR Congress MLA A Ramakrishna Reddy filed a petition against the dropping of the cases, the Chandrababu Naidu-led government on August 30 assured the high court the process of withdrawing the cases would not be taken forward. The government would file a counter to the YSR Congress’s plea in two weeks.

In some of the cases, the TDP leaders are accused of attempt to murder, bid to rape and molest as well as election offences, including violation of the model code of conduct, intimidation and coercion. The 23 cases were withdrawn over three years on the basis of government orders that simply said: “The government after careful examination of the matter has decided to withdraw prosecution.”

Some of the leaders who stood to benefit from the orders are ministers Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, G Srinivasa Rao, Nakka Anand Babu, Devineni Umamaheshwara Rao, Kollu Ravindra, Deputy Chief Ministers K E Krishnamurthy and N Chinnarajappa and Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasad Rao. A case of attempt to murder against state HRD Minister Srinivasa Rao was registered at Anakapalli police station in Visakhapatnam district in 2009. On March 4, 2016, the government issued government order (number 143) withdrawing prosecution against Rao.

An attempt to rape and illegal confinement case was filed against former TDP MLA from Kovvur T V Rama Rao. This was withdrawn on September 1, 2016, through another government order (number 1036). Rao was arrested on July 20, 2009, on charges of molesting five students of the nursing college run by him. The students hailing from Kerala had alleged that the MLA tried to rape one girl and made advances towards four others, offering to take them on trips abroad if they agreed to give into his demands.

Also withdrawn were five cases against Water Resources Minster Devineni Umamaheswara Rao. The charges against him were of assault on a public servant, insulting a woman and intimidation. The cases were withdrawn on June 4, 2015. Andhra Pradesh Home Ministry officials said the majority of cases recommended for withdrawal were petty offences such as unlawful assembly, defying prohibitory orders, arguing with public servants, participating in strikes and protests and organising protests against the bifurcation of the state. “Some of the cases have been going for many years as witnesses fail to turn up and cases get delayed. So the government felt it fit to recommend withdrawal,’’ an official said.

